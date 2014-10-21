Turkish Kurds watch the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani for fighter jets from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting downtown, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON U.S. military forces carried out four air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria on Monday and Tuesday and were joined by partner nations in three attacks in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said.

Fighter, bomber and attack aircraft were used in the raids and all returned safely, the Central Command statement said.

The strikes near Kobani, Syria, destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, a building and an Islamic State unit.

In Iraq, a fighting position southeast of the Mosul Dam and one south of the Bayji oil refinery were destroyed while another strike north of Fallujah suppressed an Islamic State attack, the statement said.

