An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighbourhood, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A general view shows a school for the deaf and mute, destroyed in what activists said were overnight U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State, in Raqqa November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Boys collect items from among debris at a school for the deaf and mute, destroyed in what activists said were overnight U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State, in Raqqa November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A boy looks out from a window inside the bullet-riddled facade of his home after what activists said were overnight U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State, in Raqqa November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies have conducted two dozen strikes against Islamic State militants since Friday, launching nine strikes in Syria and 15 strikes in Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S. military said the strikes in Syria near the border town of Kobani and Raqqa took out three of the militant group's fighting positions, targeted several staging areas and hit one of its headquarter buildings.

In Iraq, the strikes hit targets near Mosul, Asad, Baghdad, Ramadi, Tal Afar and Hit. The strikes destroyed checkpoints, various Islamic State fighter units, struck numerous vehicles and hit several buildings, Central Command said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)