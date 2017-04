Smoke rises above a building during an air strike in the city of Ramadi, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 20 strikes on Friday, and also hit the militant group with four air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Six of the strikes in Iraq were near Ramadi, hitting three Islamic State tactical units and an IS building.

One of the strikes in Syria hit an IS headquarters in Washiyah, the military said.

