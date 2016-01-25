WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday in the coalition's latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Sixteen strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Ramadi and Mosul where they hit five of the militants' tactical units and destroyed a weapons cache, a communications facility, four fighting positions and three buildings, among other targets, the statement released on Monday said.

In Syria, three strikes near Abu Kamal, Ar Raqqah and Al Hawl destroyed two Islamic State buildings, a vehicle used by the militants, and several cranes, the statement said.

