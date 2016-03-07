A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTONThe United States and its allies conducted 18 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday in their latest round of daily strikes, according to the coalition leading the operations.

The Combined Joint Task Force, in a statement released on Monday, said it had staged a dozen strikes against the militants in Iraq. Its efforts near 10 cities hit five tactical units as well as numerous fighting positions and an Islamic State headquarters, it said.

In Syria, the task force conducted six strikes near three cities, hitting five tactical units as well as five vehicles, among other targets, the U.S.-led coalition said.

(Reporting by Washington bureau Editing by W Simon)