WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State staged 29 strikes against militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the U.S. military said on Friday.

Drones and bomber and fighter aircraft carried out 22 strikes in Iraq, including 13 near Falluja and Mosul, two of the cities held by Islamic State, it said in a statement.

Seven strikes in Syria hit various militant targets, it added.

