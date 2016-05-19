A plume of smoke rises above a building during an air strike in Tikrit March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 17 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday in their latest daily attacks against the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said 14 strikes in Iraq hit targets near nine cities, including Mosul, Kisik and Falluja, among others.

The strikes hit seven of the militant's tactical units as well as two fighting positions, several fighting positions and weapons caches, the U.S.-led task force said. One strike also damaged an oil tanker used by the group near Tal Afar, it added.

In Syria, three strikes near Manbij hit an Islamic State tactical unit, two fighting positions and a mortar system, according to the statement said.

