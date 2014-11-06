WASHINGTON John Boehner, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Thursday he does not trust Iran's leaders and does not believe the United States needs to bring them into the fight against Islamic State militants.

"I don't trust the Iranians. I don't think we need to bring them into this, and I would hope that the negotiations that are under way are serious negotiations, but I have my doubts," Boehner said at a news conference.

He was responding to a report in the Wall Street Journal that President Barack Obama sent a secret letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, last month about the shared U.S. and Iranian interest in fighting the militant Islamist group.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)