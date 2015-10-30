WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry, the chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said on Friday that an intensified U.S. effort to combat Islamic State militants in Syria is "long overdue."

However, Thornberry, a Republican, said he still sees a lack of what he termed a "coherent" strategy from the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama.

"I do not see a strategy for success, rather it seems the administration is trying to avoid a disaster while the President runs out the clock," he said in a statement responding to reports that the United States is deploying a small number of special forces to Syria.

