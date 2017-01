CIA Director John Brennan speaks at a forum about ''CIA's Strategy in the Face of Emerging Challenges'' at The Brookings Institution in Washington U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON Islamic State will remain a presence inside Syria and Iraq for "quite a while to come" despite the battlefield defeats the militant group has suffered, CIA director John Brennan said on Thursday.

"I do think a number of them are going to remain a challenge for the United States as well for other governments for a number of years to come," Brennan said at a conference.

