WASHINGTON The United States said it conducted air strikes on Wednesday night against the so-called Khorasan Group of al Qaeda-linked militants based in Syria, saying the group was plotting to attack Europe or the United States.

"We took decisive action to protect our interests and remove their capability to act," U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the strikes, carried out by the U.S. military against five Khorasan targets, "resulted in the intended effects by striking terrorists."

The air strikes also hit the group's vehicles and buildings as well as bomb-making and training facilities, according to the statement. An earlier U.S.-led air strike aimed at the group in September is believed to have failed to kill one of its top leaders as had been hoped by Washington.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)