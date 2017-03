U.S. Senator John McCain speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) in Riga, Latvia, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator John McCain, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said on Friday the Obama administration's decision to send special forces to Syria is not sufficient to degrade and destroy the Islamic State militant group.

"Such grudging incrementalism is woefully inadequate to the scale of the challenge we face," McCain, a frequent critic of Obama's foreign policy, said in a statement.

