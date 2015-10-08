WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had a 30-minute telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on Thursday to express concern that Russia's targets in Syria were not related to Islamic State.

"The Secretary repeated our concerns about the preponderance of targets that are being struck by Russian military forces that are not ISIL-related," said spokesman John Kirby on Thursday, using an acronym for the militant group fighting within Syria.

There were "no tactical level decisions" made during the call, Kirby added.

He also said he could not confirm report that Russian missiles had crashed in Iran.

"I can't confirm it but I think it points all the more towards the need to have proper de-confliction procedures in place."

