WASHINGTON A U.S. fighter aircraft and a Russian fighter aircraft conducted a communication test in skies over south central Syria on Tuesday to validate safety protocols agreed between the two countries last month, a U.S. military official told Reuters.

The U.S. military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the two aircraft came within 5 miles (8 km) of one another. The test lasted about 3 minutes.

