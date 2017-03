WASHINGTON U.S. aircraft carried out six strikes against Islamic State militants near the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani on Thursday and Friday, the U.S. military's Central Command said.

It also said U.S. and allied forces had launched 12 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq, including near Mosul Dam, near the Baiji oil refinery and near Falluja, since Thursday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jim Loney)