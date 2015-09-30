WASHINGTON The United States is "alarmed" that Russia launched air strikes in Syria without prior military-to-military talks with Washington, Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work told lawmakers on Wednesday, calling the move "aggressive."

Work, speaking to a House panel at a hearing on cyber security, said the United States was still trying to arrange a date and venue for a meeting on Syria among U.S. and Russian military leaders.

"We are alarmed by what happened this morning," Work said during questioning by the Armed Services Committee in the House of Representatives. "What was agreed by the two presidents is that our militaries would talk so that we would de-conflict operations."

"I don't believe it's a failure," he added. "I believe it's an aggressive action by Russia right now in advance of our discussions between our two militaries."

