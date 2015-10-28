BRUSSELS EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will take part in an international meeting on Syria in Vienna on Friday, an EU spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The bloc's absence from talks last week in the Austrian capital involving the U.S. and Russian foreign ministers as well as Saudi and Turkish officials had raised questions about the EU's role in resolving a conflict that has this year triggered a major crisis in Europe due to the influx of Syrian refugees.

"The European Union is very involved, in terms of what is happening in Syria, to try and get everyone around the table," the spokeswoman told a news briefing.

Participation in Friday's talks is being widened to also include Iran and Egypt. France will also take part.

