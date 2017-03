CAIRO Israel and Palestinian leaders reached an agreement on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, two Egyptian officials said.

"We will issue a statement by 7 pm (1 p.m. EDT) to announce that a long ceasefire agreement was reached between the Palestinians and Israel after which talks between the two parties will resume in Cairo," a senior Egyptian official said.

