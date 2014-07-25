PARIS France will host several foreign ministers, including those of the United States, Turkey and Qatar, in Paris on Saturday to coordinate efforts to try and enable a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a French diplomatic source said.

"In support of initiatives currently under way, most notably Egypt's initiative, our objective is to converge all international efforts so that the conditions of a ceasefire can emerge as quickly as possible," the source said.

The meeting, which will start early on Saturday morning, will also be attended by Germany, Italy, Britain and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

There will not be any representatives at this stage from Israel, Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

(Reporting By John Irish)