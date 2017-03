JERUSALEM Israel will not send envoys to Gaza truce negotiations in Egypt on Saturday as planned, an Israeli official said, accusing enemy Palestinian Islamists of misleading international mediators.

"Hamas is not interested in an accommodation," the official said on condition of anonymity.

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on Friday broke down within hours on Friday, with Israel and Hamas trading blame. A Palestinian delegation including Hamas officials was due to arrive later on Saturday in Cairo for new talks.

