BEIRUT At least two rockets were fired on Saturday from southern Lebanon toward Israel, Lebanon's national news agency and security sources said, without saying who had launched them.

The news agency NNA, citing its correspondent in Tyre, said the rockets were fired toward "occupied territories" and that the Lebanese army had encircled the suspected launch area.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Last month militants in Lebanon fired into Israel on at least three occasions and in the past a group linked to al Qaeda has claimed rocket attacks.

Israel's military and police said at least one rocket fired from Lebanon landed in northern Israel close to the town of Acre on the Mediterranean coast.

One rocket hit a building in the Western Galilee region close to the Lebanese border, Israeli media said. There were no reports of casualties.

The firing has coincided with rocket launches by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The rocket launches from Lebanon have occasionally provoked Israeli retaliation across a border which has largely been quiet since a war in 2006.

