JERUSALEM A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed inside southern Israel on Wednesday, an Israeli police spokesman said, violating a three-day truce that had another two hours to go before expiry.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the rocket caused no damage or casualties, and that it was the first rocket fired from Gaza at Israel since the truce took effect on Monday.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Andrew Roche)