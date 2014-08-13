JERUSALEM Sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza went off in southern Israel on Wednesday, signaling a possible breakdown of a three-day truce about two hours before it was due to expire.

The Israeli military and police were checking whether any rockets had actually been fired or whether the sirens were a false alarm. Israeli radio stations reported at least two rockets had landed inside Israel, causing no damage or casualties.

A Hamas website reported that talks in Cairo had hit obstacles and Palestinian delegates were preparing to leave. But a source knowledgeable about the talks said earlier that though the sides were far apart, Egypt might try to get them to extend a truce for another 72 hours.

