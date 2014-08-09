CAIRO Palestinian negotiators will leave Cairo on Sunday unless Israel agrees to return to Egyptian-mediated negotiations to end the war in Gaza without setting conditions, the head of the delegation Azzam Ahmed said.

"Tomorrow we have a meeting with the Egyptian leadership in the morning and on the basis of that we will decide our future plan," Ahmed told Al Arabiya television.

"We will leave Cairo tomorrow if it is confirmed to us that they will not return except with conditions."

Israel has said it will not take part in truce talks while violence is ongoing. Palestinians factions in Cairo for the negotiations refused to extend a 72-hour ceasefire that expired on Friday, saying Israel had refused to accept demands including an end to the blockade of Gaza and the opening of a seaport.

