JERUSALEM Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, have agreed in principle to a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel's Channel Two television said on Tuesday, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.

The report, which was not immediately confirmed by the Israeli government or Hamas, said the sides had not yet agreed on how long the truce would last. It said Egypt had brokered the reported deal.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)