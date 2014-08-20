GAZA Hamas's military wing said on Wednesday an Israeli air strike in Gaza had failed to kill its military commander, Mohammed Deif.

In a televised statement, a masked spokesman for the Izz-el-Din al-Qassam Brigade said Israel had missed its target. Deif's wife and seven-month-old son were killed in the attack.

"The leaders of the enemy were behind their offices looking at the screens and their intelligence and apparatuses made them believe that the moment of celebration was imminent," the Hamas spokesman said. "You have failed and you have missed."

He also warned of further Hamas rocket attacks on Israel's strategic interests, including Ben Gurion airport east of Tel Aviv from early on Thursday morning.

