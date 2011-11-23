Here are the latest details of revolts and protests in the Middle East and North Africa:

BAHRAIN: A report by an independent rights commission into unrest said on Wednesday that Bahrain's security forces used excessive power to suppress pro-democracy protests, including torture and coerced confessions.

- The report could offer the government and opposition the chance to restart dialogue or it could trigger an escalation.

- Troops from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states went into Bahrain in March to help quell the protests. The panel said 35 people were killed, including five security personnel, in the protests. It also urged a review of sentences handed down to those held responsible for the turmoil.

EGYPT: Street clashes continued in Cairo and other cities in clashes reminiscent of some of the worst violence during the 18-day uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak last February.

- At least 38 people have been killed according to a Reuters count in five days of violence. The health ministry said 32 people had been killed and 2,000 wounded.

- On November 22 Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, head of the military council that has run Egypt since February 11, promised that a civilian president would be elected in June, about six months sooner than the army had planned.

- Elections for the lower house will start on November 28 and for the upper house on January 22, with each vote being held in three stages, Tantawi confirmed.

- Former President Mubarak is still on trial, accused of conspiring to kill protesters; 850 people were killed in the uprising that ended with Mubarak stepping down.

- Trial proceedings are on hold while the courts assess a request to change the judges' panel. The next hearing in that case is December 26.

- The military was welcomed in February, but it has revived the emergency law used by Mubarak and is now regarded with suspicion.

LIBYA: Prime minister designate Abdurrahim El-Keib named a cabinet line-up that aimed to placate Libya's patchwork of tribes and regional interests. However, some of Libya's clans said on Wednesday they would not recognize the government.

- Announcing the government was the latest step in Libya's halting progress toward building new institutions, three months after the bloodiest of the "Arab Spring" uprisings ended Gaddafi's 42-year rule.

- Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, was captured early on November 19 in southern Libya. Visiting ICC chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno-Ocampo, said Gaddafi's former intelligence chief, Abdullah al-Senussi, had not been captured.

- Muammar Gaddafi and an another son, Mo'tassim, were buried in the desert on October 25, five days after the deposed Libyan leader was captured, killed and his body put on public display.

- Gaddafi's death allowed the NTC to declare Libya's "liberation" on October 23 and meant an end to eight months of war.

SYRIA: French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Wednesday that France is seeking international recognition for the opposition Syrian National Council. He said the council "is the legitimate partner with which we want to work." Earlier, Turkish President Abdullah Gul warned that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's violent crackdown on an eight-month-old revolt threatened to "drag the whole region into turmoil and bloodshed." A day earlier Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused Assad of "cowardice," bluntly telling him to quit.

- Assad said he had no choice but to pursue his military crackdown on street protesters, who have been seeking an end to 41 years of Assad family rule.

- Assad had said in an interview with Britain's Sunday Times newspaper there would be elections in early 2012 when Syrians would vote for a parliament to create a new constitution that would include provisions for presidential elections.

- An Arab League deadline for Syria to stop its repression passed on November 19, with no sign of violence abating. Arab states met on November 12 and suspended Syria after it failed to implement a deal struck on November 2 to end bloodshed and pull its forces out of cities.

- Syrian authorities have blamed the violence on foreign-backed armed groups which they say have killed some 1,100 soldiers and police. The United Nations has said some 3,500 people have been killed in the unrest.

TUNISIA: Tunisia's constitutional assembly, elected after a revolution that inspired the "Arab Spring" uprisings, held its opening session on November 22.

- The Assembly, which will sit for a year to draft a new constitution, is dominated by Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party and its two coalition partners after the first democratic election last month.

- Ennahda leader Rachid Ghannouchi offered assurances he will not impose a Muslim moral code and that he will respect women's rights in planned changes to the constitution.

- Tunisia became the birthplace of the "Arab Spring" uprisings that ousted former president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

YEMEN: President Ali Abdullah Saleh arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and signed a deal brokered by Gulf states that eases him out of power after 33 years. Saleh is the fourth casualty of the Arab spring after Tunisia's Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, Egypt's Hosni Mubarak and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

- Ten months of anti-government protests have paralysed Yemen, pushing it to the brink of civil war. Saleh had three times agreed to sign a transition deal brokered by neighboring Gulf states only to back out at the last minute. A U.N. Security Council resolution adopted last month called on Saleh to immediately sign the initiative.

