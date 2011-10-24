Mobinil sees profit again in 2012 if Egypt stable
CAIRO Egyptian mobile phone operator Mobinil expects to return to profit next year if stability returns to the country after a popular uprising this year, its chairman said on Thursday.
NABLUS, West Bank Palestine Development and Investment Inc PADICO.PL, a holding company with investments in everything from construction to telecoms, expects to make a higher net profit this year than last, Chairman Munib al-Masri said on Monday.
In an interview with Reuters, Masri attributed a fall in first half profit before tax to delays in some construction projects undertaken by PRICO PRICO.PL, which is 71 percent owned by PADICO.
"At the end of the year, we will do better," Masri said. "As a whole I think we will do a little better than 2010, I'm talking about net profit," he said, declining to give further details.
PADICO posted profit of $38.8 million in 2010, according to a consolidated income statement posted on the firm's Web site. (www.padico.com).
DUBAI Investors fear a big push by Mideast states to boost jobs for citizens, especially in the Gulf which has national quota programs and where higher salaries are demanded, will push up costs for businesses in the region.
CAIRO Egypt is finalizing plans for the removal of energy subsidies for its industrial sector, a phase-out agreed on since 2007, the country's trade and industry minister said on Thursday.