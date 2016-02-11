German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives for a joint news conference with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (not seen) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

MUNICH Germany's foreign minister said on Thursday that "somewhat of a breakthrough" at talks between major powers in Munich was needed to keep Syria peace talks alive.

"Here we need somewhat of a breakthrough and I'm certain that it's not just me, but all my colleagues that have this expectation," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, adding that it was not clear that a ceasefire agreement could be reached on Thursday.

"Today, we will try what has not been achieved so far especially to get better supplies to people locked in Syria and to link this to first steps in a significant reduction of violence."

He was speaking to reporters in advance of a meeting of the International Syria Support Group, a collection of about 20 countries, aimed at brokering a ceasefire to the war.

