Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu of Turkey addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ISTANBUL Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday a solution to the Syrian conflict was not possible with the presence of President Bashar al-Assad.

Davutoglu was speaking at a news conference at the United Nations in New York where he is attending UN General Assembly meetings. His comments were translated and aired live by state broadcaster TRT.

