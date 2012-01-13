KANSAS CITY, Mo The body of a Missouri state trooper swept away by flood waters this past summer was recovered Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Frederick Guthrie Jr. and his K-9 dog were patrolling flooded areas near Big Lake in northwest Missouri on August 1 when they disappeared.

The dog was recovered the next day, but months of searching, including excavation and draining, failed to turn up Guthrie's remains.

On Thursday, a construction contractor doing highway repairs in the area discovered Guthrie's body in a brush pile not far from where the dog was found, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. State troopers were on hand at the time looking for any sign of Guthrie, the patrol said.

A funeral was held for Guthrie last month even though his body had not been recovered

"Trooper Guthrie made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the people of Missouri, protecting them during historic flooding," Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said in the news release.

Heavy spring rains and the meltoff of a record winter snowfall in Montana triggered historic flooding along the Missouri River this summer and caused an estimated $1 billion in damage.

