Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a 40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros (MGROS.IS) from BC Partners [BCPRT.UL], the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a notification on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange.

Anadolu offered 26 lira per share ($11.475), a premium of 36 percent to Migros's closing price on Thursday. This would put the market capitalization of the company at 3.4 billion lira, the report said.

The offer was made by Anadolu Industry, the holding company of the group, the FT reported.

London-based BC Partners, a private equity group, which owns about 80 percent of Migros, has been in informal talks to sell the chain for many years, but a slowdown in the Turkish economy and fall in value of lira against the dollar has made it difficult to do so, the newspaper reported.

The notification was issued by a holding company for BC Partners' stake in Migros which said that both the sides were in talks, the FT reported.

BC Partners had bought Migros in 2008 for $3.25 billion with the help of Turkey's Turkven and Italy's DeA Capital (DEA.MI), beating a bid by larger rival Blackstone (BX.N) and Croatian food group Agrokor.

Representatives at Anadolu, Migros and BC Partners were not immediately available for comment.

