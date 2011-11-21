Sergeant Scott Moore and his guest, actress Mila Kunis (L), stand during the national anthem at the 236th Marine Corps birthday ball for 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division in Greenville, North Carolina November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Cpl. Johnny Merkley/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout

LOS ANGELES Mila Kunis made a Marine's YouTube wish come true on Friday night, when the actress kept her promise to be his date at the Marine Corps Ball in Greenville, North Carolina.

Kunis attended the event at the Greenville Convention Center with Sergeant Scott Moore, Access Hollywood reported. The event was closed to media.

Moore invited Kunis to the soiree in a YouTube video posted in July, from a base in Afghanistan.

"Hey, Mila. It's Sergeant Moore, but you can call me Scott," he said in the video. "I just wanted to take a moment out of my day to invite you to the Marine Corps Ball on November 18 in Greenville, North Carolina, with yours truly. So take a second, think about it and get back to me."

A message left with Kunis's publicist in New York was not returned on Sunday.

Their date took place less than a week after Kunis' "Friends with Benefits" co-star, Justin Timberlake, escorted a Marine Corps combat instructor to a ball in Richmond, Virginia.

Timberlake, who publicly encouraged Kunis to accept Moore's invitation, received a similar proposal soon afterward from Corporal Kelsey De Santis. On his website, the singer-turned actor called the November 12 Marine Corps Ball he attended with De Santis "one of the most moving evenings" of his life.

(Reporting by Sheri Linden; Editing by David Bailey)