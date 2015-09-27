Celebrities from the worlds of fashion, music and film rubbed shoulders at amfAR's charity gala in central Milan late on Saturday for a dinner and auction that raised more than $1.6 million for the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Model turned television host Heidi Klum, actress Dakota Johnson and singer Pixie Lott were among the guests at the gala, held on the sidelines of Milan Fashion Week.

"Fast and Furious" actress Michelle Rodriguez auctioned a chance to race fast cars with her on a Last Vegas track. The experience sold twice for a total 150,000 euros ($167,820).

"We'll hit the track and race some Lamborghinis, Ferraris, whatever cars we can get our hands on and have some fun," Rodriguez told Reuters before the auction.

Also up for grabs were a signed work by Francis Bacon and two Andy Warhol pieces, as well as a signed picture of Blondie singer Debbie Harry, who performed on the night.

Model Naomi Campbell presented Renzo Russo, the founder of the Diesel fashion brand, with "the Award of Courage" for his commitment to fighting AIDS.