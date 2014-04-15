Ed Sheeran storms U.S. Billboard charts
NEW YORK Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You."
LOS ANGELES Singer Miley Cyrus cancelled her Tuesday show in Kansas City, Missouri, after being hospitalized for a "severe allergic reaction to antibiotics," the show venue said.
Cyrus, 21, was placed on medical rest on doctors' orders, the Sprint Center in Kansas City said in a statement. The singer posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Twitter with an apology to her Kansas fans, saying "I wanted so badly 2 b there 2night." The venue said ticket holders will be refunded.
The singer was forced to cancel her concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this month, after being diagnosed with the flu and ordered by doctors to rest.
Cyrus is currently midway through her "Bangerz" tour, playing 60 shows across North America and Europe between February and June. Her next scheduled show is in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday.
KIEV This year's Eurovision Song Contest host Ukraine may ban Russia's competitor from entering the country following reports the singer has visited Crimea since the peninsula was seized by Russia, Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Monday.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.