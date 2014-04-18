Ed Sheeran storms U.S. Billboard charts
NEW YORK Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You."
LOS ANGELES Miley Cyrus, who is suffering from a sinus infection, has postponed two more U.S. concerts on her "Bangerz" tour as the pop star remains hospitalized following an allergic reaction to antibiotics, her concert promoter said on Thursday.
Cyrus, 21, called off upcoming shows in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday and Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. The show in Nashville has been rescheduled for August 7 and Louisville on August 9, Live Nation Entertainment Inc said.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer, who has canceled shows in Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Louis earlier this week, posted a statement on Twitter saying she suffered an allergic reaction to the antibiotic cephalexin.
The North American leg of Cyrus' tour in support of her recent album "Bangerz" began in February and she was scheduled to perform more than 40 dates. The 22-concert European leg of the tour begins on May 2 in Amsterdam.
KIEV This year's Eurovision Song Contest host Ukraine may ban Russia's competitor from entering the country following reports the singer has visited Crimea since the peninsula was seized by Russia, Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Monday.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.