Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Mobile advertising firm Millennial Media Inc MM.N forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, but its shares went down 9 percent after the bell.
The company forecast revenue of $37 million to $38 million. Analysts on average were expecting $36.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the first quarter rose 53 percent to $32.9 million, ahead of estimates of $30 million.
Net loss widened to $4 million, or 32 cents per share, from $23,000, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which went public in March, posted a loss of 5 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share.
Millennial Media helps mobile developers and advertisers come up with advertisements catered specifically to smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. It is the largest independent player in the space, where it competes with offerings from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O).
Shares of the company closed at $15.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(This story is corrected throughout after Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates were revised; changed headline to conform)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.