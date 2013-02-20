Country music singer Mindy McCready attends the premiere of the horror film 'Scream 2' at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in this December 10, 1997 file photograph. McCready has died at 37 from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound ,Arkansas sheriff reported on February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Actor Dean Cain escorts his girlfriend, country music singer Mindy McCready, to the premiere of the new horror film 'Scream 2' at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California in this December 10, 1997 file photograph. McCready has died aged 37 from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, an Arkansas sheriff said on February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas An Arkansas Crime Lab preliminary autopsy confirmed country music singer Mindy McCready's death was a suicide from a single gunshot wound to the head, the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

McCready, 37, whose career was overshadowed by substance abuse and suicide attempts, was found dead on the porch of a house in Heber Springs, Arkansas, on Sunday afternoon beside her boyfriend's dead dog. Officials have said she shot the dog.

"It is with the deepest sadness we say goodbye to an extraordinary and gifted talent, a daughter, a mother and friend, Miss Mindy McCready," McCready's family said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement requested a time of "quiet" for her family and friends and said McCready's "friends in music" were planning to host a memorial in Nashville soon.

The singer's 1996 debut album, "Ten Thousand Angels," sold 2 million copies. Four other studio albums followed. Her fifth album, "I'm Still Here," was released to acclaim in 2010.

McCready, though, had a complicated personal life with a history of substance abuse, suicide attempts, family disputes and tragedy. She was in a legal dispute over custody of her oldest son, Zander, with the boy's father at the time of her death.

In November 2011, she left Florida with Zander and fled to Arkansas. McCready's mother, who had custody of the child, filed a missing person report against her daughter and regained custody.

Last month, record producer David Wilson, the father of McCready's son Zayne, who was born last year, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Heber Springs. An investigation was ongoing into his death.

