TAMPA, Fla A missing person's report has been filed for the son of country singer Mindy McCready and she has been ordered to return the boy by 5 p.m. Thursday, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Children and Families said on Wednesday.

McCready's mother, who lives in Cape Coral, Florida, has custody of McCready's son Zander, aged 5, but McCready has visitation rights. Zander was at his grandfather's house when McCready left with him, DCF spokesman Terry Field said.

"We were made aware yesterday (Tuesday) that Mindy and her son are no longer present at the approved visitation home of the maternal grandfather. A missing person's report was filed with the Cape Coral Police Department," Field said in a statement.

"The Department of Children and Families made a motion for an emergency pickup order. The judge ruled to give Ms. McCready until 5 p.m. Thursday to return the child to Lee County voluntarily," Field said in the statement. The statement did not say how long Zander had been gone.

McCready has appeared on the television show "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew". Her last album, "I'm Still Here" was released in 2010.

