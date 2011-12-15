Everyone is accounted for after a rock burst underground late Wednesday at the Lucky Friday, a mine owned by Hecla Mining Company in northern Idaho, officials said on Thursday.

Seven people were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries that ranged from a broken arm to cuts requiring stitches, said Melanie Hennessey, Hecla Mining Company's vice president of investor relations.

The incident comes after separate accidents this year caused the deaths of two workers at the silver mine near Mullan, Idaho. Those marked the first fatalities at the Lucky Friday in 25 years.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the mine shortly before 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday and activated mine rescue operations, police said.

The mine is currently closed as officials investigate the cause of the rock burst, according to Hecla Mining, which has owned and run the Lucky Friday mine since 1958.

No mine blasting had taken place in the shaft during the 24 hours beforehand, leading officials to believe the rock fracture may be linked to a seismic event and is unrelated to mine activities, Hennessey said.

The Lucky Friday produces silver, lead and zinc and is located in a historic Idaho mining district known as the Silver Valley. The mine sits atop several naturally occurring seismic faults, according to the U.S. Bureau of Mines.

Crews were installing special safety netting designed to prevent rock bursts when one occurred, Hennessey said.

A veteran miner perished in April after a cave-in at the Lucky Friday trapped him a mile below ground. The body of Larry Marek, 53, was recovered nine days later.

In November, one contractor -- Brandon Lloyd Gray, 26 -- was killed and another injured at the mine after a floor collapsed during construction of an underground rock bin in the same shaft where the rock burst happened on Wednesday.

Hecla is in the process of extending that shaft in the Lucky Friday to 8,800 feet, which would make the silver mine the deepest in the United States. The company said the project is expected to increase the operation's annual silver production by 50 percent.

Hennessey said Hecla recently hired two outside experts to assess ground conditions at the Lucky Friday.

The investigation will now be handled by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, police said.

