LONDON The global tin market will be in deficit by 10,000 metric tons in 2012, while a lack of new mines will take inventories to very low levels and push prices to record highs, the manager of statistics and market studies at UK-based consulting firm ITRI said.

"We see a supply shortfall of 10,000 metric tons this year, although that depends on a strong second half (for demand)," Peter Kettle said at the Reuters Global Mining and Metals Summit on Wednesday.

While it is difficult to predict the exact timing of a price move above last April's record highs over $33,000 a metric ton, a shortage of new mine capacity due to come on-stream over the next two to three years will play a key role in such a move, he said.

"One of the key underlying factors is there is next to no new tin mine capacity coming on stream in the next few years. There is a reasonable pipeline of new projects, but start dates for most of those mines are late next year at the earliest."

He predicted inventories of tin would continue to be drawn down over the next couple of years, regardless of talk at present that top consumer China is over-stocked due to weak demand from the electronics sector.

"We could get to a position where they're (stocks) at their lowest since the late 1970s, when prices in real terms were over $40,000 a metric ton," Kettle said.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months tin price was last indicated at $22,400/450 a metric ton.

A lack of prospective new mine supply in China, one of the world's top producers, is also disconcerting, Kettle said, with output there having more or less stalled since 2001. In 2010 it produced around 96,000 metric tons.

Chinese companies may start to look overseas more to feed domestic smelters, which supply the hub of the world's electronics industry.

Meanwhile, mine output in top producer and exporter Indonesia will continue to depend on the actions of the country's higher-cost, small-scale producers, which account for around three-quarters of its output.

Many got a new lease of life from the strength of prices in recent years and are still profitable at current levels, with operating costs estimated at slightly below $20,000 a metric ton.

This compares with new mine projects in countries such as Australia, which have estimated costs of around $15,000 a metric ton.

DEMAND

Kettle expected global tin demand to grow by 2 percent this year from an estimated 360,000 metric tons last year.

Consumption in 2011 shrank slightly due to a slight decline in off take from the electronics solder industry, which on a worldwide basis accounts for around half of offtake.

Tin consumption will maintain its 2 percent growth rate in the long term as the negative impact from miniaturization in electronic applications is offset by growth in new uses such as lithium ion batteries and stainless steel, he said.

"Overall those two products would add something like 30,000 metric tons a year to tin consumption, something like 10 percent."

Kettle said Central Africa in the long term could be an important source of tin.

"Central Africa is potentially one of the big long-term growth areas for tin production, but at the moment ... very few people are brave enough to invest there."

More immediately the market will have to rely on new projects in places such as Australia, Morocco and Spain. Even some of these may not be out of the woods yet.

"It's when they get to the feasibility stage and have to build the mine that the cash requirements go up ten-fold and that's something that could become more of an issue over the next couple of years."

