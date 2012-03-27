TOKYO The appetite for copper remains weak in China, weighed down by swollen inventories and tight monetary policy, with destocking likely to continue until after May, according to JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp (5020.T), parent of Japan's top copper smelter.

China's economic growth and demand for industrial metals seem now to be the market's most serious concern after BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) last week warned of faltering Chinese demand for iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, which spooked metal markets.

"We are not counting on large growth in demand for copper in China this year as it will take some time to consume the domestic inventories -- seen at around 700,000 metric tons compared to the LME's 250,000 metric tons stock -- probably until after May," Masanori Okada, president of JX Nippon Mining, said in an interview with Reuters.

Okada said he expects 2012 copper demand in China, which buys 40 percent of the world's copper, may eventually end up at around 8 million metric tons, matching the 2011 demand level thanks to strong demand for wire and cables in rural areas.

Japanese non-ferrous metal smelters are boosting investment in upstream assets like copper, nickel and gold to raise their self-sufficiency in these raw materials and hedge against surging raw materials costs.

JX and Mitsui & Co's (8031.T) $3 billion Caserones copper project in Chile will start producing 180,000 metric tons a year of copper concentrate and cathode in 2014, which accounts for nearly 15 percent of Japan's copper imports.

Current copper prices are high enough to offset rising production costs and warrant investment in new mines, Okada said.

The Caserones project, owned 75 percent by JX's unit Pan Pacific Copper and 25 percent by Mitsui (8031.T), will start generating 50 billion yen ($600 million) in pretax profit per year from 2014 despite a 50 percent cost overrun it has suffered from the strong Chilean peso and high construction costs, he said.

JX plans to resume a feasibility study on its Quechua copper project in Peru in 2015, aiming to launch production there in 2019. The company last year completed research on the project but delayed a development decision due to smaller-than-expected reserves and rising production costs.

It had assumed 60,000 metric tons a year of refined copper output from the project as of 2007.

