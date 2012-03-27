Swiss commodities trader Glencore's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Baar, near Zurich, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

LONDON Global mining groups selling non-core assets are likely to increase deals in the industry, senior bankers said at the Reuters Mining and Metals Summit, a trend exemplified by Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) announcement on Tuesday that it would consider selling its diamond business.

The world's third-largest miner has effectively invited bids for its diamond business, worth more than $2 billion, according to analysts, as it looks to focus on more profitable commodities like copper and iron ore.

"I think there is likely to be an increase in divestments as these big companies restructure and I think that is likely to be a story soon... I see that growing absolutely," said Mark Echlin, co-head of the global industrials group at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, speaking at the London leg of the summit.

Rio's decision that it would consider selling its diamond business follows similar moves by rivals like BHP, as mining majors focus on large scale projects and core commodities at a time of soaring costs and competing demands on budgets. In another example, Rio last year earmarked a potential $8 billion of aluminum assets for possible sale.

Tom Massey, who heads Citigroup's (C.N) metals and mining and chemicals investment banking teams for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the decision by mining giants to divest smaller assets -- sometimes multi-billion dollar sales -- could also go some way to ease investor worries over cash being sucked into long-dated growth projects and away from dividends or buybacks.

He said the next wave of mining M&A was about 18 months away, as boards come to terms with more volatile times.

"We observe a fair amount of debate among clients about whether to move forward in this (volatile) environment," he said. "Sitting out periods of volatility could have a negative long-term effect in terms of your ability to secure the right assets."

The best assets, so-called tier one assets, are increasingly rare and those remaining command a high premium, Massey said.

GLEN-STRATA BOOST

A flurry of announcements in the last six months, led by commodity trader Glencore's (GLEN.L) planned takeover of miner Xstrata XTA.L, has helped to keep mining M&A in the headlines.

Worldwide M&A, though, dropped to $416 billion in the first quarter of 2012 from $737 billion a year ago, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data, as the euro-zone debt crisis and concerns over economic growth took their toll.

The metals and mining industry saw its second busiest year on record last year, with 3,263 deals worth $222.9 billion, representing 15.7 percent of the overall M&A market.

And there could be more to come, as Glencore's long-awaited move on Xstrata prompts soul-searching at its rivals.

David Hammond, global head of metals and mining at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said the recent momentum and emergence of large strategic transactions "would provoke others to think about their destiny."

He said mining companies, many of them cash rich, were getting some of the most attractive rates ever in the debt capital markets, a factor that also bodes well for M&A.

"Even amongst the bank community there's still significant bank capital available to the major miner companies," Hammond said.

With an enterprise value of $49 billion, the merger of Glencore and Xstrata accounted for more than a tenth of global M&A in the first quarter and would be the biggest ever deal in the mining sector, topping Rio Tinto's $43 billion takeover of Alcan in 2007.

But Rio itself, left saddled with debt by the Alcan deal, cautioned against reading too much into low valuations in the sector that have revived the debate over whether companies should buy new mines instead of building them, in the race to increase production.

"Because valuations are lower, it does not necessarily mean that control will pass at much lower valuations," Rio Tinto Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott said, meaning that buyers will not necessarily be able to take control of assets without paying a significant premium.

"I've observed that the control premiums recently have been, compared to the average, relatively high - so we have to think about that when we consider the 'buy versus build' question."

Elliott, however, said M&A had been a source of growth for Rio: "I would certainly expect that that's true in the future."

