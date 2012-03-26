TORONTO Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO) expects to announce record results in fiscal 2012 on the back of strong demand for its drilling services in traditional mining strongholds like Chile, Canada and Australia, said Chief Executive Francis McGuire on Monday.

Moncton, New Brunswick-based Major Drilling, the world's second largest provider of drilling services to miners behind Boart Longyear Ltd (BLY.AX), expects strong demand from gold, copper, coal and iron ore miners to push revenues to new highs this fiscal year.

"Given what we see, given the strength in the balance sheets of our customers, we believe this will be a record year," said McGuire, while participating in the Reuters Mining Summit.

McGuire said given the company's current performance he is confident that it will be able to top the C$750 million mark in revenue in the fiscal year ending April 30. The company's prior record was revenue of C$590 million back in fiscal 2008.

"The seniors are very active and are keeping us very busy. The juniors with advanced projects are also very, very, active, more active than they were last year. But the juniors that are still trying to prove a property are tending to manage their cash more carefully than last year," he said. "All in all, though, it means we are having a busier year than last year."

McGuire, also said that quarterly gross margins, which fell below the 30 percent mark in the fiscal third quarter, will once again top the 30 percent level in the ongoing quarter.

($1 = $1 Canadian)

