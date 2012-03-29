Miners work in a Komsomolskaya coal mine 1080 meters (3543 feet) under the surface in the city of Vorkuta, 2268 km (1409 miles) north of Moscow, December 30, 2009. The mine is operated by Vorkutaugol, a division of Russian steel maker Severstal's raw materials division,... REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW Russian steelmaker Severstal (CHMF.MM) is well placed to benefit from the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that could boost demand for output from its U.S. mills, a senior executive said.

The U.S. Administration deferred the controversial $13 billion pipeline, which would deliver Canadian crude to the U.S. market, earlier this year.

President Barack Obama said last week he would accelerate approval of the pipeline's southern leg, a relatively small part of the whole project, as he sought to deflect criticism that his rejection of the full project helped drive up gasoline prices.

"It is going to increase the demand for pipe grades which will benefit our Columbus facility," Sergei Kuznetsov, CEO of Severstal International and North America, said in an interview for the Reuters Mining and Metals Summit.

"Today, we are offering up to 76 inches wide substrate for pipe makers which is used for production of both spiral and straight seam pipe ... This makes us very well positioned to supply that segment."

Severstal is one of several Russian steel makers that invested heavily in the U.S. market before the 2008 financial crisis, acquiring plants such as Henry Ford's Rouge Steel in Dearborn, Michigan and the Mingo Junction, Ohio plant featured in Michael Cimino's Academy Award-winning film The Deer Hunter.

It has since shed a number of theses assets, including the Ohio plant as well as facilities in Maryland and West Virginia.

Still, Severstal's North American operations are the company's second largest, accounting for about 20 percent of total revenue in the first nine months of last year.

Its U.S. mills produced 3.9 million metric tons of steel last year, up from 3.6 million in 2010.

"We were profitable in 2011 and we definitely expect to be profitable in 2012," Kuznetsov said. "It was a big transformational change when we sold the three loss-making steel plants in March 2011 ... We now have a very solid base."

ALL GOOD NEWS

The company's U.S. fortunes remain closely tied to the auto sector, which buys about 40 percent of its output, and Kuznetsov is bullish on sector demand.

"If we see strong car sales in March and April, which I think we will, we are going to see revisions to the annual U.S. car sales forecast to 14 million units or higher, which would imply roughly 10 percent growth in the steel demand from this sector - all very good news," he said.

Consensus forecasts call for 2012 sales of 13.7 million units.

He also said prices for hot band steel in the U.S. have stabilized at about $740 per metric metric ton after falling almost 10 percent from January highs as demand remains strong. "Currently, the demand continues to be strong, but with increased imports and a couple of restarts of domestic capacity we saw some short-term downward pressure on pricing.

"Since the peak in January we saw a decline of roughly $80 per metric tons until maybe a week or so ago."

Severstal North America (SNA) makes about 25 to 30 percent of its sales in the pipe and tubing markets, where the energy sector dominates.

The company is benefitting from the U.S. shale gas boom, both though increased sales to the industry and as a consumer of gas, which has fallen sharply in price.

Kuznetsov said his company was watching potential shifts in policy which could emerge from presidential election year politics and could impact gas shale gas production.

"It's the environmental regulations that may impact shale gas access," he said. "Are we going to have some environmental restrictions on the hydraulic fracturing technology which are going to curtail the drilling activity?"

He estimates current natural gas prices will create savings that run into the tens of millions of dollars for SNA.

The executive also said Severstal will take a decision on a planned $500 million iron processing plant in Trinidad & Tobago in the next few months and that lower energy costs mean it could be built on the company's Mississippi site.

