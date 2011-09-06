MINNEAPOLIS Authorities are investigating the death of a baby found floating in the Mississippi River in southeast Minnesota, the Winona County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The baby's body was found in the river on Monday afternoon and taken to the Dakota County Medical Examiner's office, the department said in a statement. The medical examiner referred calls back to the Winona sheriff.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Winona County Attorney's office also are part of the joint investigation.

