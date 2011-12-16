MINNEAPOLIS A man found guilty of a sex crime shot a county prosecutor at a courthouse in a remote corner of northeastern Minnesota three times and a second man multiple times before he was captured, authorities said on Friday.

Cook County Attorney Tim Scannell was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the groin and was recovering after surgery, said Beth Johnson, spokeswoman for Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.

Scannell was alert and talking on Friday and listed in fair condition, Johnson said.

Daniel Schlienz, 42, of Grand Marais, Minnesota, was arrested shortly after the shooting at the Cook County Courthouse in Grand Marais Thursday afternoon and was being held in the county jail, the state public safety department said.

Three people in all were shot in the incident, authorities said. A second man, Greg Thompson, was listed in good condition at the Duluth hospital on Friday after also sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, Johnson said.

A third person was treated and released from a Grand Marais area hospital on Thursday, authorities said.

Schlienz was found guilty on Thursday of a sex crime in a jury trial presided over by Judge Mark Munger, said John Kostouros, spokesman for the Minnesota judicial branch.

Munger was talking with jurors in the courtroom at the small courthouse after the conclusion of the trial when they heard shots fired in another part of the courthouse.

Grand Marais is a city of about 1,400 people along the north shore of Lake Superior about 110 miles northeast of Duluth near the Canadian border.

Windy conditions prevented authorities from flying the wounded from the shooting to Duluth by helicopter and they were driven by ambulance.

The Cook County Courthouse does not have metal detectors. It remained closed on Friday as the investigation continued.

