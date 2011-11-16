MINNEAPOLIS Minnesota's Democratic Governor Mark Dayton decided on Tuesday to allow thousands of state licensed and subsidized child care workers to vote on unionization, a move Republicans may challenge in court.

If approved, Minnesota would join 15 other states that recognize the right of child care workers to collective bargaining with the state, the governor's office said.

House Majority Leader Matt Dean said Republican lawmakers did not believe the governor has the authority to order the election. They were considering legislative and legal action to stop it and planned more public hearings.

"He shouldn't be doing it right now with people struggling to try to make ends meet," Dean said in a telephone interview. "This will just make day care more expensive for families, and we think that it is a bad idea."

Dayton, in an executive order calling for the election, cited a "troubling decline in the number of licensed family child care providers" in Minnesota and a difference of opinion among child care providers over union representation.

"No one would be forced to join a union even if a majority of those voting were to vote in favor of joining," Dayton told a news conference. "They also would not be forced to pay union dues."

If the workers vote for unionization, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees or the Service Employees International Union would represent providers on reimbursement rates, state monitoring, benefits and other issues, the governor's office said.

About 4,300 of the 11,000 licensed in-home child care providers in Minnesota are eligible to vote on union representation under the governor's order.

AFSCME and SEIU would represent separate groups of providers, and the balloting on the two planned elections was planned to be conducted by mail from December 6 to December 21 with a simple majority of votes cast in each needed for unionization.

The AFSCME and SEIU said in a letter to Dayton last week that states where in-home family child care providers were organized have seen increased subsidy rates, lower co-pays for parents and better access to training, among other changes.

Republican Senator David Hann said lawmakers in a public hearing a few weeks ago found that there was nothing in state law giving the governor the power to call the election.

"These are not state employees. These are not public employees. These are private businesses, private individuals," Hann said in a news conference.

