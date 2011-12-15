A 19-year-old man is in hot water after hunting down the deer of his dreams, a 21-point buck worth thousands of dollars, at a southeast Minnesota deer farm, authorities said on Wednesday.

The man trespassed onto the farm in the early morning hours of December 8 and took the buck down with a bow and arrow in the deer pen, sliced a hole in a fence and dragged it out to the road, the Houston County sheriff's office said.

"It's a little bit bigger than poaching a deer because this is a breeding stock deer," Houston Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Yeiter said. "This was somebody's prized breeding buck."

Yeiter said other deer escaped through the hole in the fence as well, compounding the loss.

"The estimated loss is tens of thousands possibly," Yeiter said.

John Beem, president of the Minnesota Deer Breeders Association, said he had not personally seen the buck that was shot, but as stock bred for its antlers and for use in breeding it could be worth "$30,000 to $40,000" or more.

"The offspring from that buck would be worth a lot of money," Beem said.

The Houston County sheriff has not released the name of the man because formal charges have not been filed. Reports on the incident were being prepared for the Houston County attorney, which will determine what, if any, charges to pursue.

