MINNEAPOLIS A Minnesota man was arrested on Friday on charges that he threatened federal agents and a judge this week after a friend was taken into custody and accused of conspiring to join Islamic State militants, prosecutors said.

Khaalid Abdulkadir was accused of impeding and retaliating against a federal judge and federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday, sending two tweets within hours of the arrest of Abdirizak Mohamed Warsame, 20, a criminal complaint said.

The complaint said Abdulkadir sent two tweets after Warsame's arrest that referred to killing FBI agents "for take my brothers" and the judge. Both tweets were removed by Thursday morning, but screenshots were saved, prosecutors said.

"While there are many legitimate means in the United States to voice dissent and difference of opinion with our government, threatening violent retaliation against federal agents is both illegal and outrageous," U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said in a statement.

Warsame was the tenth Minnesota man charged in an investigation into recruiting and support for Islamic State militants among the Twin Cities Somali community.

So far, three men have pleaded guilty, five are scheduled to go to trial in May and one is believed to be with Islamic State militants in Syria, prosecutors have said.

A U.S. magistrate judge ordered Abdulkadir held temporarily in a brief appearance on Friday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

